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Twilight
Acrylic, Abstract, Canvas 24 x 12
Jun 19
•
Joel Wisniewski
4
6
Summer
Your shadow drifts long across the water.
Jun 9
•
Joel Wisniewski
3
4
1
May 2026
Study In Blue
Abstract, Acrylic on Canvas Board
May 15
•
Joel Wisniewski
6
6
1
Life of Bāo
Bāo, a young man affected by a historic Chinese natural disaster, unwittingly steals an ancient artifact from one of the world’s most powerful triads…
May 12
•
Joel Wisniewski
3
4
February 2026
Pushing Color Series #3
City Living (9x12, 300 g/m2) Rotring Watercolor Ink
Feb 24
•
Joel Wisniewski
3
5
Pushing Color Series #2
Enlightened
Feb 21
•
Joel Wisniewski
6
2
1
Pushing Color Series #1
The belief in not following the crowd.
Feb 15
•
Joel Wisniewski
5
6
Woman With Woven Head Scarf
Acrylic, 9 x 12 Canvas
Feb 2
•
Joel Wisniewski
6
2
January 2026
Tell Me Why Rainbows Sing
broken crayons still
Jan 20
•
Joel Wisniewski
3
3
City Square
Acrylic, 8 X 10 Canvas Board
Jan 10
•
Joel Wisniewski
8
6
1
Bird Songs
I know nothing of poets’ wordsStrung, hanging like birdsIn the summer sunRevealing a cacophony of soundBegun, crashing in wavesSilent to noneTheir…
Jan 7
•
Joel Wisniewski
6
13
1
Woman with Blue Highlights
Acrylic, 9X12 canvas board
Jan 3
•
Joel Wisniewski
5
9
© 2026 Joel Wisniewski
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