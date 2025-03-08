Joel's Creative Garden

Joel's Creative Garden

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Irving A. Lerch's avatar
Irving A. Lerch
Mar 8, 2025

Joel, Einstein's original formulation of the General Relativity field equations led to the inescapable conclusion that the universe had to be expanding. Einstein could not accept this and he introduced a cosmological constant--a parameter--designed to depict a static universe. When he visited Hubble in the 1920s and saw the inescapable evidence for an expanding universe, he declared that his introduction of the cosmological constant was his greatest blunder. But with the discovery that the universe's expansion is accelerating, there may be a need for the cosmological constant after all.

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Irving A. Lerch's avatar
Irving A. Lerch
Mar 8, 2025

The quest of the scientist is to find questions--large questions--which lead us into the forest of possibilities. There are never definitive answers and that is the wonder of science. Even though I am an atheist, I have always delighted in the search for questions in philosophy, neuroscience, metaphysics, scripture ... Your essay reminds me of Hannah Arendt's scepticism of moral philosophy and ethics and emphasis on personal responsibility. But I have always been haunted by Reinhold Niebuhr's, "Moral Man in an Immoral Society." As a Christian theologian, he forcefully argued that religious faith was the progenitor for a way out of the morass of group self-interest and denigration of the "other." It was an argument that had no resonance for me. But his analysis of group dynamics and the causes of social disruption was a powerful predictor for the holocaust to come in the 1930s. And while I sympathize with Arendt's emphasis on personal responsibility, I am drawn to the concept of the "moral imagination." It was a concept that originated with Edmund Burke in 1790 when he explored the causes for the breakdown of the French revolution that led to bloodshed and terror. Einstein went further, he insisted that the imagination was the only thing that gave us the will and power to transcend the limitations of our senses, intelligence, conditioning and personal desires. Your essay was both welcome and provocative.

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