Joel's Creative Garden

Joel's Creative Garden

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Adrião Pereira da Cunha's avatar
Adrião Pereira da Cunha
Jun 12

What stayed with me after reading this poem is the way it captures that quiet, almost sacred moment when the world seems to pause. The waves aren’t just background noise — they feel like a kind of inner cleansing, the sort that clears space in your chest without you noticing. I love how the poem wonders whether the loudness is real or something the mind invents; it’s a question anyone who’s stood by the sea has felt but rarely says out loud. The image of feet sinking into those little pools of sand feels grounding, like the earth is gently insisting you stay still for a moment. And then the light on the horizon arrives with that soft, golden shimmer that makes you forget everything else. It turns the ocean into a path, not to anywhere in particular, but to a feeling — that quiet sense of belonging to something larger. The poem leaves you with a warmth that lingers, the kind that only summer manages to give.

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1 reply by Joel Wisniewski
Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
Jun 9

Lovely images here, Joel. "Waves, so loud they wash away clouds in your mind." And that perfect path -- "A path completing you, connecting you — to the universe. I, myself, was born next to the sea. And I truly feel this poem. You found a fantastic photo and did it justice.

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