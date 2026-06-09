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Waves, so loud they wash away clouds in your mind. So loud, they brighten morning sunlight. So loud, they cause you to stop, breathe— Listen, can you hear? Your eyes scan the distant whitecaps wondering. Is it as loud out there in the deep? Or is it the illusion of sound your eyes ingest? Feet slowly sink into earth puddles, comforting. Grains of sand swirl in micro-whirlpools hypnotizing - You wish that you could stand there forever, as the tide recedes, as the sun dances across the sky. A perfect path caresses the horizon with a light show. Yellow-orange sparkle kisses the confluence. A path completing you, connecting you — to the universe.