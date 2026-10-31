Van Gogh painted Bowl with Zinnias (Oil on Canvas) in 1886, during his summer in Paris. The original is now in the Kreeger Museum in Washington, D.C. This is my reproduction (Acrylic on Canvas). I haven’t posted for many weeks because I am experimenting with Impressionism in acrylic, and soon oil.

The photo minimizes the dark background's impact, which pushes the vase and flowers forward.