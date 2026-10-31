Joel's Creative Garden

Joel’s Creative Garden

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
Oct 31

Oh, I love this, Joel. That glossy, beautifully rendered green vase lifted my mood this morning. I would like to have it on my kitchen table. Thank you. Glad to hear you are venturing off into new paints.

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