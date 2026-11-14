If we are not expanding self-defined boundaries and exploring, then we are not growing. If we aren’t willing to make mistakes, we don’t learn. ‘Apples’ is my latest opportunity to explore, make mistakes, and learn. Each painting is oil on canvas board. Painted over five consecutive days, each explores something new.

Day 1: Color Breaking

Day 2: Mosaic

Day 3: Marbleized

Day 4: Destroy and Rebuild

Day 5: Purple Apple

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