Joel's Creative Garden

Joel’s Creative Garden

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
10h

These are all wonderful Joel and really show your willingness to put it all out there on the canvas and just see what happens. An essential characteristic of an innovative painter, I'd say. The apple in #4 looks like shattered glass, against a rather ominous background. It appeals to me and I may have to use it as a writing prompt... if it is okay with you.🤭

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Irving A. Lerch's avatar
Irving A. Lerch
11hEdited

These five panels themselves form a context, a whole, worth mounting together for contemplative enjoyment. And you are right, the road to discovery is paved with error acknowledged. Well done.

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