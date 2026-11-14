If we are not expanding self-defined boundaries and exploring, then we are not growing. If we aren’t willing to make mistakes, we don’t learn. ‘Apples’ is my latest opportunity to explore, make mistakes, and learn. Each painting is oil on canvas board. Painted over five consecutive days, each explores something new.
Day 1: Color Breaking
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Day 2: Mosaic
Day 3: Marbleized
Day 4: Destroy and Rebuild
Day 5: Purple Apple
These are all wonderful Joel and really show your willingness to put it all out there on the canvas and just see what happens. An essential characteristic of an innovative painter, I'd say. The apple in #4 looks like shattered glass, against a rather ominous background. It appeals to me and I may have to use it as a writing prompt... if it is okay with you.🤭
These five panels themselves form a context, a whole, worth mounting together for contemplative enjoyment. And you are right, the road to discovery is paved with error acknowledged. Well done.